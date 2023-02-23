Dangling wires pose threat

CABLES of television and internet service providers hanging down in a haphazard manner from electric poles continue to pose a safety threat to the public in Sector 13 Extension and other parts of the city. Residents have complained to the authorities concerned several times, but no action has been taken so far. —Ashish Popli, Karnal

Poor upkeep of parks; broken slides, swings

SLIDES and swings in the majority of the parks here are broken, putting the safety of children at risk. The local authorities need to replace the broken swings and offer better facilities to ensure that the park serves the purpose it was built for. —Narender Sirohi, Faridabad

Encroachments on market roads

ENCROACHMENTS on public spaces, including main roads, markets and parking lots, have emerged a major civic issue in the district. Shopkeepers place their goods on roads or occupy spaces meant for pedestrians. The MC authorities must formulate a long-term strategy to deal with the problem at the earliest. —Kulveer, Palwal

