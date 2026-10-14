DAP shortage hits Sirsa farmers, sale authorisation of company cancelled

The Haryana Agriculture Department has suspended the authorisation of Indian Potash Limited (IPL) to sell non-subsidised fertilisers with immediate effect for allegedly violating directives on fertiliser rake placement, delaying the supply of DAP to Sirsa district ahead of the rabi 2026-27 season. The suspension will remain in force until further orders.

Farmers in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts have been struggling to get DAP fertiliser, with delayed availability raising concerns over the timely sowing of crops. Long queues can be seen outside fertiliser distribution centres since early morning as farmers wait to obtain the fertiliser needed for the upcoming crop season.

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According to an order issued by the Agriculture Department Director and notified authority, Amit Khatri, fertiliser suppliers had been directed to obtain prior approval from the department before placing rakes anywhere in the state. The move was aimed at ensuring timely and equitable distribution according to local requirements and shortages.

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IPL had been instructed to prioritise DAP rakes for Sirsa and Satroad in Hisar district. However, it allegedly placed rakes at Jhajjar and Jind instead, resulting in a significant delay in DAP supplies to Sirsa. It also allegedly ignored instructions to prioritise Satroad and placed a rake in Jind.

The department had issued repeated warnings and directions to the company during the first week of October to ensure timely supplies to districts facing DAP shortages. However, the alleged non-compliance disrupted the state’s fertiliser distribution system and caused inconvenience to farmers.

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Taking serious note of the matter, the department acted under Clause 31 of the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985, and suspended IPL’s Memorandum of Acknowledgement issued on May 31, 2017, and valid until June 30, 2030. Officials have also been directed to stop the sale of non-subsidised fertilisers by the company.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr Vinod Kumar Phogat said the department was closely monitoring fertiliser availability in Sirsa to ensure timely supplies of DAP and other fertilisers. Special attention was being given to distribution from rake points to retail outlets.

He warned fertiliser companies against violating departmental directions, adding that ensuring a smooth supply of fertilisers to farmers during the rabi season remained the government’s priority.