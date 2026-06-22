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Home / Haryana / DAP shortage triggers rush at Sirsa fertiliser outlet in Haryana

DAP shortage triggers rush at Sirsa fertiliser outlet in Haryana

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:58 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Farmers queue up outside the IFFCO Bazaar outlet in Odhan of Sirsa district
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A shortage of DAP fertiliser triggered chaos at an IFFCO Bazaar outlet in Odhan of Sirsa district on Monday, with hundreds of farmers gathering before dawn after receiving information that a fresh consignment had arrived.

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Farmers began queuing several hours before the outlet opened, hoping to secure fertiliser for the ongoing sowing season. The crowd swelled rapidly and several farmers were seen arguing over their place in the queue.

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After waiting for hours, each farmer was allotted only two bags of DAP. Many expressed disappointment, saying the quantity was insufficient to meet their farming requirements.

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Farmers, including Gurjeet Singh, Raj Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Devi Lal, Varinder Singh and Himmat Singh, alleged that fertiliser shortages had become a recurring problem. They claimed that DAP is often unavailable when needed and that similar shortages of urea occur during peak demand periods.

“The sowing season is at its most crucial stage, and farmers are being forced to spend entire days standing in queues instead of working in their fields,” a farmer said. They warned that delays in the availability of fertiliser could adversely affect crop growth and production.

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The farmers urged the government and the Agriculture Department to ensure adequate supplies of DAP and improve the distribution system so that cultivators do not have to make repeated visits to fertiliser centres. Gajender Kumar, a salesman at the IFFCO Bazaar outlet, said a consignment of 500 bags had arrived at the centre. Under the distribution policy, each farmer was given two bags against one Aadhaar card, benefiting around 250 farmers.

He added that another consignment was expected to arrive soon. The shortage comes at a time when farmers across the region are preparing for the kharif season and depend heavily on the timely availability of fertilisers for sowing operations.

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