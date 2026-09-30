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Home / Haryana / Data entry operator at e-disha kendra held taking Rs 2,500 bribe

Data entry operator at e-disha kendra held taking Rs 2,500 bribe

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:51 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a data entry operator posted at the e-disha kendra in the ADC office in Hisar, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 for processing a widow pension application.

The accused, identified as Vijender Kumar, a data entry operator employed through was working at the e-Disha Kendra. According to information, the ACB on getting a complaint laid a trap during which Kumar was allegedly caught accepting Rs 2,500.

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The operation was conducted by a team led by Inspector Mukesh Kumar of the ACB, in the presence of Anju Chaudhary, Principal, Government College, Mangali, who was present as the gazetted officer.

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A case was registered at the ACB police station in Hisar under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is in progress.

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