Data entry operator caught accepting Rs 12,000 bribe for processing drug license file

A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Rohtak, on Monday nabbed a data entry operator working under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. He was posted at the Zonal Office of the Food and Drugs Administration in Rohtak.

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The accused, identified as Vinay of Baliyana village, has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

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According to the complaint, the complainant had completed a D.Pharma course and had submitted an application for a drug license along with all the required documents at the Zonal Office of the Food and Drugs Administration, Rohtak, on July 1 to open a medical store in his village.

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When the complainant later visited the office to check the status of his application, the accused allegedly demanded a Rs 15,000 bribe to process the file. After receiving the complaint, the bureau constituted a trap team. During the planned operation, the accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 12,000 as a bribe, said the spokesman.