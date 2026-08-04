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Home / Haryana / Data entry operator caught accepting Rs 12,000 bribe for processing drug license file

Data entry operator caught accepting Rs 12,000 bribe for processing drug license file

The accused, identified as Vinay of Baliyana village, has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 12:51 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Rohtak, on Monday nabbed a data entry operator working under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. He was posted at the Zonal Office of the Food and Drugs Administration in Rohtak.

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The accused, identified as Vinay of Baliyana village, has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

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According to the complaint, the complainant had completed a D.Pharma course and had submitted an application for a drug license along with all the required documents at the Zonal Office of the Food and Drugs Administration, Rohtak, on July 1 to open a medical store in his village.

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When the complainant later visited the office to check the status of his application, the accused allegedly demanded a Rs 15,000 bribe to process the file. After receiving the complaint, the bureau constituted a trap team. During the planned operation, the accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 12,000 as a bribe, said the spokesman.

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