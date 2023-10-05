Data mismatch hampers procurement in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 4

Even after the government agencies began procurement of paddy, a number of farmers are struggling to sell their crop due to discrepancies in their details on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora (MFMB) portal.

Many growers are facing inconvenience due to mismatch in data related to their names, field verification, yield, etc. According to officials, the procurement process cannot be initiated on the e-kharid portal at grain markets until the verification of data on the MFMB portal.

Data related to the yield was not showing on the portal of farmers, who got themselves registered between September 28 and 30, due to which they cannot sell their produce, said farmers.

Besides, the data of several fields of various tehsils is not visible on the log-in ID of the respective nodal officers. The SDM concerned also has to verify fields spread across 30 acres or more. Farmers from other districts, who have cultivated paddy in Karnal, are also facing problems due to the verification process. “According to my Aadhar card, I am a resident of Kaithal, I can’t sell my produce until I get verification done that I had cultivated paddy in Karnal,” said Raj Kumar, a farmer from Nilokheri block. Karnal SDM Anubhav Mehta said, “We are verifying the data of farmers on the portal so that they have no problem.”

