Data mismatch in portal upsets farmers

Finding it difficult to sell produce | Not getting gate pass

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 16

After struggling to get appropriate price for their sunflower crop, a number of farmers are now facing inconvenience in selling their produce because of the mismatch of data related to the farmers and the crop in the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal.

Help desk set up

We have established a help desk at Shahabad. There were some issues during the registration due to multiple crops sown by the farmers. Efforts are being made to resolve their grievances at the earliest. Rajiv Choudhary, District Marketing Enforcement Officer

The farmers said they had got their registration done but their quota was not showing on the portal, due to which gate passes were not being issued. Besides this, the issue of Aadhaar card mismatch and lesser area registered on the portal during verification were some other issues that they were facing.

Balvinder Singh, a farmer from Shahabad, said: “I got my crop registered on the portal, verification was done and the yield is also showing on the portal, but when I went to sell the produce, the gate pass is not being issued because of Aadhaar mismatch.”

Kamalpreet Singh, a farmer from Chudiala village, said: “I reached Ambala Cantonment grain market yesterday but gate pass was not issued. I was told that my Aadhaar card was invalid. While I have already received the compensation amount under the Bhavantar Bharpai Scheme, I am waiting to sell my produce.”

Similarly, Amanpreet Singh, a farmer from Khuda Khurd village, complained: “I went to sell produce of around 3 acre, but, unfortunately, I had to bring it back because the portal was not showing any data regarding my registration done for 9 acre. I was told by officials at the grain market to wait for a few days and that they would get the issue resolved.”

Rakesh Bains, spokesman of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said there were a large number of farmers who had been facing issues in selling produce. “We met the Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner, who assured us that the issue would be resolved soon. There have been cases where farmers had got registration done for 10 acre, but only 1 acre was registered after verification. If the farmers continue to face inconvenience, the union will hold a meeting and take a decision.”

Neeraj Bhardwaj, secretary of the Ambala Cantonment grain market, stated that some farmers had approached them with grievances related to verification of the crop, Aadhaar card being invalid, and missing quota from the portal. “We have apprised the higher authorities about it and the matter will be resolved.”

The District Marketing Enforcement Officer (DMEO) for Ambala and Kurukshetra, Rajiv Choudhary, said that since a majority of farmers were arriving at Shahabad, a help desk had been set up. There were some issues during the registration due to multiple crops sown by the farmers. Efforts were being made to resolve their grievances at the earliest, he added.

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

