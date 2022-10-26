Data of 70L Haryana families uploaded

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

The Haryana Government has prepared a new mechanism for providing quality education to the children which will further lead them to avail employment opportunities in the state. Under the initiative, the data of residents collected through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) has been divided into six categories according to age group and the responsibility of each category has been assigned to a department. Each department will maintain a complete record of the benefits of all welfare schemes and services accordingly.