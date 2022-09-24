Date for college admissions extended in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

The state government has extended the last date for admission to the second and third-year undergraduate and postgraduate classes in all government, aided and private colleges to September 27.

The admission portal has been reopened. Sharing more information, an official spokesman said in view of the demand raised by various colleges, the Higher Education Department had reopened the admission portal for the second and third-year classes.

Interested students could apply online till September 27. Necessary directions had been given to the principals of all colleges to complete the admission process in the respective colleges by September 27. The students will have to submit their admission fee through offline mode only.