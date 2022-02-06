Date for energy awards extended in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

The New and Renewable Energy Department, Haryana, and HAREDA have extended the date of applying for State Energy Conservation Awards for eligible consumers for 2020-21 under various categories till February 22.

Earlier, the last date for submission of applications was December 23.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications in the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of their respective districts.

An official spokesman said that the State Energy Conservation Award is given to institutions that are making proper use of technology and energy efficiency. The award is also given to those industrial, commercial, government, institutional, group housing buildings that are doing excellent work in the field of energy conservation. — TNS