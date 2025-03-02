Daughter-in-law, woman mowed down by speeding bus

A woman and her daughter-in-law were crushed to death by a speeding bus of the Haryana Roadways on the Nagina-Hodal road in Nuh district on Saturday. The husband of the woman narrowly escaped but sustained injuries. An FIR was registered at the Pinangwa police station.

According to the police, the incident took place this afternoon at around 12.15pm on the Nagina-Hodal road near a tile factory, when Singar village resident Abdul Majid, along with his wife, Amrudi, and daughter-in-law Irfana, were standing on the roadside. In the meantime, a speeding Haryana Roadways bus directly hit Amrudi and Irfana, killing them on the spot.

“I got minor injuries in the accident. Taking advantage of the crowd that gathered, the bus driver fled. My wife and daughter-in-law died on spot,” said Majid in his complaint.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the bus driver at the Pinangwa police station. “An FIR has been registered, and the bodies have been sent to the mortuary for a postmortem. We are trying to nab the accused bus driver,” said inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of the Pinangwa police station.