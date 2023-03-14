Daughter of migrant worker ‘abducted’, FIR lodged

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 13

A minor girl was allegedly abducted by a youth belonging to another religion. The incident took place on February 25 and an FIR was lodged by the girl’s family on February 26. However, the girl and her kidnapper are yet to be traced.

A tense atmosphere prevails in the village from where the girl was abducted, though the villagers are tightlipped over the matter.

The families of the girl and the alleged kidnapper work at a village gaushala and live in staff quarters on the gaushala premises.

“More than two weeks ago our daughter was kidnapped. We are in deep pain and urge the police authorities to bring her back,” said the mother of the girl. .