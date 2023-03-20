 'Daughter of Rewari' speaks up : The Tribune India

Haryana Diary

'Daughter of Rewari' speaks up

'Daughter of Rewari' speaks up


Rewari: BJP leader Aarti Rao, who is the daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit, has added fuel to the speculation over contesting the Assembly elections that is scheduled for next year. “There is a buzz in the media circle as to where I will contest the coming Assembly poll from. It is being speculated that I may contest the election from any of the segments — Ateli, Nangal Choudhary, Kosli and Narnaul— but why have you forgotten Rewari. My village is in Rewari. I am from Rewari and will remain so forever,” said Aarti at a recent function here. She also added that “Whatever I do and from where ever I contest the elections, it is amply clear that I will always stand for Rewari.”

e-tendering protest losing steam

Faridabad: Poor or lukewarm response from the elected sarpanches in the district over the issue of the ongoing agitation against e–tendering decision of the state government has also fuelled speculation over the factors responsible for making the matter a low-key affair here despite it becoming a state-level subject. A political analyst claimed that vested personal interests and the threat of losing patronage and support of senior leaders of the ruling party had been keeping many sarpanches away. He said many were elected due to the political support of the senior leaders and perhaps, it was their turn now to oblige their seniors, who had also promised them full support in release of funds to the village panchayats if they stayed away from the protest.

Political parties in election mode

Ambala: The political parties have switched to the election mode in the Ambala City Assembly constituency. While the four-time MLA Nirmal Singh, who joined the AAP last year, has made the announcement of recontesting the Assembly election from the City constituency and asked supporters to focus on the party’s membership drive, the BJP is busy preparing for its show of strength on the party’s foundation day on April 6. The workers have a target to install 5,200 party flags on the workers’ houses in the city as part of the celebrations. BJP MLA Aseem Goel says the workers are geared up and will achieve the target. Recently, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the workers in the city had asked the latter to run a Sampark Abhiyan at the respective booths to help the party in winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Assembly elections with full majority.

Govt defends pehchan patra move

Rohtak: The BJP-JJP regime in Haryana has been under fire for introducing Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) from all quarters. Residents are making rounds of government offices to get the mistakes in their PPPs corrected. The opposition parties have lambasted the move, which was causing grave inconvenience to residents due to multiple discrepancies. It is being referred to as the ‘parivar pareshan patra’ programme. The state Congress leadership has even said it would be scrap it as soon as it came to power. However, the state government has justified it, maintaining that it was aimed at generating authentic official data and the Uttar Pradesh Government was in the process of adopting the scheme.

ACB fear among govt officials

Yamunanagar: There is a feeling of fear among many government officials due to the continuous action of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. In the past 15 days, the teams of the ACB have arrested four officials in Yamunangar district. The ACB teams have caught an SHO, a special police officer, an accountant of the District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and a clerk also of this department red-handed allegedly while taking bribe. After these arrests, staffers of many other departments are also in fear. They are afraid that their departments can also be on the radar of the ACB and raids can be conducted on their departments anytime.

Contributed by Ravinder Saini, Bijendra Ahlawat, Nitish Sharma, Sunit Dhawan, and Shiv Kumar Sharma

Tribune Shorts


