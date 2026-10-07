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Home / Haryana / DAV school team lifts life science quiz trophy in Yamunanagar

DAV school team lifts life science quiz trophy in Yamunanagar

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar,, Updated At : 04:12 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Students during the quiz competition at Guru Nanak Girls College.
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The M Barbara Club of the Department of Life Sciences, Guru Nanak Girls College, Santpura, Yamunanagar, organised the ‘Sardarni Iqbal Kaur Sawhney Memorial Inter-School Life Science Quiz Competition’ on the occasion of Wildlife Week 2026.

A total of 10 teams from various schools participated in the competition. The participating schools were DAV Centenary Public School, Radaur; SGN Girls Senior Secondary School, Santpura; SD Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri; Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri; SD Model School, Jagadhri; GMSSSS Camp, Yamunanagar; Government Senior Secondary School, Workshop, Jagadhri; MHN Public School; Springfields Public School; and Government Senior Secondary School (SNV), Yamunanagar.

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In the competition, the winning trophy was awarded to the team from DAV Centenary Public School, Radaur, which secured the first position. MLN Public School secured the second position, while Springfields Public School secured the third position.

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The winning students were honoured with cash prizes and certificates by college general secretary MS Sawhney. He appreciated the talent and enthusiasm of the students and motivated them to actively participate in such academic and awareness activities in the future as well.

On the occasion, MS Sawhney, Director Varinder Gandhi and Principal Sukhwinder Kaur encouraged the students. They said that conservation of wildlife and natural resources was an important need of the present time and that making students aware of environmental conservation was extremely essential for society.

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Faculty members of the Department of Life Sciences — Tarandeep Kaur, Deepika Rani, Dr Mandeep Kaur, Ritu, Riti, Pallavi and Anshul — organised the quiz.

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