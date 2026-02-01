DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Haryana / DAV students lead drug, voter awareness campaign in Karnal

DAV students lead drug, voter awareness campaign in Karnal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
Students and faculty members of Kumari Vidyavati Anand DAV College for Women take part in a drug awareness rally in Karnal.
Kumari Vidyavati Anand DAV College for Women, Karnal, through its Department of Political Science, Anti-Drug Awareness Cell, Youth Red Cross and Social Science Forum, jointly organised an intra-college presentation competition and an awareness rally on the themes of drug awareness and voter awareness.

Addressing the students, College Principal Meenu Sharma emphasised that youth power forms the strongest foundation of a drug-free society and a conscious democracy. She encouraged students to become aware citizens and to actively motivate others about the importance of voting and the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation, with students presenting their ideas on social issues with confidence, clarity and depth.

In the competition, Jessica Mann secured first position, while Nandini stood second. The third position was jointly awarded to Akaljot and Shambhavi.

On the occasion, an anti-drug and voter awareness rally was also organised. Through slogans and placards, students conveyed a strong message promoting a drug-free lifestyle and responsible voting.

The programme was organised by Dr Anuradha Nagia, Head, Department of Political Science and Convenor, Anti-Drug Awareness Cell; and Dr Deepti Sharma, Counsellor, Youth Red Cross and Convenor, Anti-Drug Awareness Cell. Faculty members Himanshu and Preeti also extended active support and made valuable contributions to the successful execution of the programme.

