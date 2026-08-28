Day 2: MC continues to raze illegal structures in Panipat

To make the city clean and encroachment-free, streamline the drainage system, and provide relief to citizens from waterlogging during the rainy season, the Panipat Municipal Corporation (MC) launched a massive anti-encroachment drive along drain number 1 here on Wednesday. The drive continued on Thursday. With the beginning of the anti-encroachment drive, the way for the construction of the bypass has also been cleared.

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During the drive, illegal encroachments and permanent structures built on government land along the drain were removed with the help of two JCBs. Approximately 30 illegal constructions within one kilometre, from Angel Mall to Kataria Land, were removed on Wednesday, while around 40 illegal structures were being removed up to Sanoli Road on Thursday.

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The action was initiated in the presence of Duty Magistrate and XEN Gopal Kalawat, while officials from the revenue wing of the MC were also present to identify illegal encroachments on government land.

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A large police force was also deployed to avert any law-and-order situation. However, some people tried to oppose the MC’s action, but due to the presence of the police force, the situation remained under control.

According to MC officials, illegal encroachments around drain No. 1 were obstructing the cleaning and maintenance of the drain. As a result, during the rainy season, there is a possibility of drainage being affected and waterlogging occurring in the surrounding areas.

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The MC had already served notices to 237 encroachers, asking them to remove the encroachments themselves. Despite this, the encroachments were not removed.

Dr Pankaj Rao said there was a plan to construct a bypass along drain No. 1. The road would be approximately five kilometres long and would connect to GT Road. It is necessary to make the government land free from encroachments for the development of this road and the area.

He said removing encroachments around the drain would not only improve the drainage system but also help streamline road construction and traffic management in the future. This would also be an important step towards providing city residents relief from traffic jams, he added.

Rao appealed to illegal encroachers to remove all encroachments made on government land themselves. The Commissioner made it clear that if the MC had to remove the encroachments with the help of JCBs and other resources, the concerned people could suffer greater losses than they would by removing the encroachments themselves.

The Commissioner said the objective of the MC was not to cause unnecessary inconvenience to anyone but to make government land free from encroachments.

The Commissioner further said the drive would continue for one month, from August 26 to September 26. MC teams would conduct surveys and inspections in the area, identify encroachments, and take action to remove them, he added.