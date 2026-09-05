Day 31 of strike: Fatehabad civic employees hold government’s ‘funeral’

The strike by sanitation and fire brigade workers of the Fatehabad Municipal Council entered its 31st day on Saturday, with employees stepping up their protest over their pending demands. The workers took out a symbolic funeral procession of the Haryana Government through the city and later burnt an effigy outside the BJP office on Bhuna Road.

The procession began from the Municipal Council office and passed through the city’s main markets and intersections before reaching the BJP office. The workers raised slogans against the state government and accused it of ignoring their demands.

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The protest came a day after the strike completed one month. On Friday, several employees had their heads tonsured collectively as a mark of protest against the government.

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There was heavy police deployment outside the BJP office after the authorities received information about the planned protest and the workers’ march. However, the demonstration was peaceful. The employees later returned to their protest site.

Union leaders said the government had been trying to pressure the workers by warning of action, including suspension, termination of fire brigade employees, invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and registering FIRs.

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The leaders said such measures would not force them to withdraw the strike.

They announced that the agitation would continue in phases until the government addressed what they described as their legitimate demands. The workers also appealed to the government to hold talks and resolve the issue at the earliest.

The strike has affected sanitation and fire services in the city, while the employees have maintained that they will continue their protest until their demands are addressed.