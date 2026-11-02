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Home / Haryana / Day 5: Farmers in Haryana's Ratia seek relief for crop losses

Day 5: Farmers in Haryana's Ratia seek relief for crop losses

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:21 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Farmers protest outside the SDM office in Ratia.
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Farmers’ agitation over compensation for crops damaged by hailstorms continued for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. The farmers staged an indefinite sit-in outside the SDM office in Ratia, Fatehabad district, with no signs of calling off their protest.

The protest was led by farmer leader Karma Singh. Farmers raised slogans against the government and vowed to continue their agitation until their demands were met.

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Addressing the gathering, Ajay Sidhani, state secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), alleged that government policies favoured corporate interests, while farmers and labourers continued to face economic and social hardships.

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He said farmers were being forced to take to the streets even after natural disasters had destroyed their crops, simply to demand compensation. He urged the administration to immediately conduct special crop damage assessments (girdawari) in hailstorm-affected areas and provide adequate compensation to every affected farmer.

Farmer leader Nirbhay Singh said hailstorms had caused extensive damage to paddy crops in the Ratia region, but the affected farmers were yet to receive adequate relief.

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He warned that the indefinite protest outside the SDM office would continue until the government took concrete decisions on their demands.

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