Day after assault, talks with Landhri toll officials remain inconclusive

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 13

Stalemate continued between SKM activists and the police administration on the issue of assault on a farmer leader at the Landhri toll plaza allegedly at the behest of the toll management in the district yesterday.

The farmers staged a dharna at all five toll plazas – Landhri, Chikanwas, Baddo Patti, Mayyar and Baans – in the district and let the vehicles pass without the payment of charges.

The dharna was lifted from four toll plazas in the evening, while the protest is still on at the Landhri toll plaza. DSP Rohtas Saini and toll officials held two rounds of talks with a 17-member SKM committee. The talks remained inconclusive.

The police have registered a case against toll employee Jasbir. On the complaint of Jasbir, a counter-case has also been registered against farmer leader Sandeep Dhiranwas and 40 others. The cases were registered on the charges of causing injury in assault, rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation on both the complaints.

Farm leader Dhiranwas, an activist of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta organisation, and Jasbir are admitted to the medical college in Agroha.

Rajiv Malik, a farm leader, said they had demanded the withdrawal of the criminal case registered against Dhiranwas as he was not at fault and arrest of the toll employees who assaulted him. “This is not acceptable. We will hold a meeting at the Landhri toll plaza tomorrow to decide further decision on this issue,” he added.