Day after being booked, cop made SHO of another station

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, May 17

Eyebrows are being raised over the appointment of Inspector Santosh Kumar as Station House Officer (SHO), Ateli police station, a day after he was sent to the Police Lines on being booked in a case of abetment to suicide on May 14. He was sent to the Police Lines after being removed from the post of SHO, Mahendragarh Sadar police station.

The case was registered against seven persons, including SHO Santosh Kumar, investigation officer (IO) Ranbir, Mahipal, his wife Shakuntla, father Jagmal, mother Dhanpati of Khera village and Mahipal’s relative Raju of Faizabad village on the complaint of Manjesh Devi, the wife of the deceased Ashok Mahan of Kheri village.

Administrative decision Appointing Santosh Kumar as SHO of another police station is an administrative decision. Departmental action will be taken against him if he is found guilty during probe. —Vikrant Bhushan, Mahendragarh SP

In her complaint, she claimed that a scuffle had taken place between her husband and Mahipal on April 23. Thereafter, her husband got an FIR registered at the Sadar police station against Mahipal and others, but the police did not take action and registered a false case against her husband on May 2.

“In connivance with Mahipal and others, the SHO and IO started harassing my husband. Mahipal and his family used to threaten us with dire consequences, while the SHO, during investigation, not only manhandled my husband, but also insulted him. Harassed by these people, my husband hanged himself on May 13,” she alleged.

After registration of a case on May 14, Mahendragarh SP Vikrant Bhushan sent both the SHO and the IO to the Police Lines and tasked the DSP to probe into the matter.

Interestingly, the next day, Santosh Kumar was shifted as SHO, Ateli police station.

Justifying the appointment of the SHO, the Mahendragarh SP said nothing adverse had come out against the SHO and the IO during the preliminary inquiry being conducted by the Mahendragarh DSP. The FIR against Ashok Mahan was registered on the basis of an MLR produced by the opposite party, he added.