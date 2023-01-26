Day after increase in sugarcane SAP by Haryana govt, BKU calls off agitation

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 26

A day after Haryana government increased the SAP for sugarcane by Rs 10 a quintal, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has called off its protest for sugarcane prices and decide to resume the supplies to sugar mills.

The SAP for the season was increased to Rs 372 a quintal on Wednesday while the farmers had been seeking Rs 450 a quintal. The supplies were stopped from January 20, bringing the operations at the sugar mills to a halt.

After holding a meeting with the farm activists, BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “The SAP increased by the government was insufficient but sugarcane can’t be left standing in the fields. To ensure that the farmers don’t face any financial loss and considering the public sentiments, it has been decided to resume the supplies to sugar mills. However, if the SKM gives any call for agitation regarding sugarcane prices, the union will extend its support to SKM.”

The decision of calling off the agitation taken by the union has come as a big relief for the BJP as the union had earlier given the call to hold a protest during the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Gohana on January 29.

Gurnam said, “It has also been decided not to hold any protest during Amit Shah’s rally. But it has also been unanimously decided to oppose BJP in coming elections.”

