 Day after Khattar’s visit, waste removal begins in Gurugram : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Day after Khattar’s visit, waste removal begins in Gurugram

Day after Khattar’s visit, waste removal begins in Gurugram

Day after Khattar’s visit, waste removal begins in Gurugram


Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 22

Sanitation workers of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation today started the cleanliness work as well as the lifting of garbage on a large scale.

Residents urged not to throw trash in open

Besides undertaking sanitation work, we are also trying to ensure that people do not throw garbage on roadsides. Most of the places were cleaned today. Also, workers are working for longer hours to remove waste and the trips of tractor trolleys have also been increased. We will ensure door-to-door garbage collection and action against those collecting garbage illegally in the city. — Dr Naresh Kumar, Joint commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission, MC

The work finally began a day after the Chief Minister took action against MC officials over the lack of cleanliness in the city.

Although heaps of garbage could still be seen at many places in the city, the civic body’s 50 special vehicles for garbage collection took to the streets. Residents were also urged to not throw garbage on roads during the cleanliness drive.

Places that the CM inspected yesterday, including Kanhai village, Sirhaul turn on the Old Delhi road, Carterpuri Road, Rejangla Chowk, Sector 23 and the garbage dump near Kamla Nehru Park in Sadar Bazaar, were cleaned till late night.

However, stray cattle rummaged through the garbage at the dumping yard in Sector 15 part 2 as garbage was not lifted from the area. In the Sector 14 market, heaps of garbage were lying in front of shops and along the road.

“Sanitation work has been resumed in our market, but garbage was left on the roadside after sweeping. Besides, there are piles of filth all over the market due to lack of garbage collection,” said Naveen Singh, a shopkeeper of the Sector 14 market.

Heaps of garbage could also be seen at a parking lot in the Kaman Sarai area near the bus stand. A local resident of the area says many rickshaw drivers dump garbage here on a daily basis, but it is never lifted from here. Although the entry point of the sabzi mandi near the garbage dumping yard was clean in the morning but garbage had started to pile up again by evening.

Ramji Lal, a shopkeeper at the sabzi mandi, said they were forced to sell vegetables and fruits amidst heaps of filth and stench emanating from the waste. Besides, there was a decrease in the footfall at sabzi mandi in the last one month, he added.

“Besides undertaking sanitation work, we are also trying to ensure that people do not throw garbage on roadsides. Most of the places were cleaned today. Also, workers are working longer hours to remove garbage and the trips of tractor trolleys have also been increased. We will ensure door-to-door garbage collection while action is also being taken against those collecting garbage illegally in the city,” said Dr Naresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Swachh Bharat mission of the MC.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner PC Meena and Joint Commissioner Sanjeev Singla could not be contacted.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Almost naked’ party in Russia sparks outrage; Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter among attendees

2
World

France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indians on board

3
Punjab

In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31

4
Sports

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI president

5
Trending

Couple in Italy miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes the same day

6
Punjab

‘End of a poetic dream’: Amrita Pritam's long-time companion, poet and artist Imroz dies at 97

7
Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

8
J & K

Search operations under way in Poonch a day after ambush, top army commander visits area

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

10
Sports

Virat Kohli returns to India due to family emergency, Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of Test series against South Africa

Don't Miss

View All
43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Top News

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

The Newark Police Service has started an investigation

Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP

Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP

Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...

Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion

Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion

Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie

WFI setback, Punia returns Padma Shri

WFI setback, wrestler Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri

Picked for questioning by Army, 3 Poonch residents found dead

Picked for questioning by Army, 3 Poonch residents found dead


Cities

View All

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

Amit Shah’s remarks on ‘Bandi Singhs’ leave Sikh bodies dejected

Corruption case: Ex-Improvement Trust law officer surrenders in court

20-yr-old woman consumes poisonous substance, dies

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

Appoint new Adviser, Purohit appeals to Home Minister

Cops detain Congmen protesting Shah’s visit

Bizman accused of cheating Kher denied anticipatory bail

CAT: 8 from tricity score over 99 percentile

ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal for appearance on January 3 in excise policy case

Excise policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for 3rd time, asks him to appear on Jan 3

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear on January 3

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea rejected

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

Delhi court grants police 60 more days to complete NewsClick probe

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Vigilance Bureau, Enforcement Directorate tighten noose around officials, bigwigs

With AAP & Congress on same stage, politics comes full circle for Rinku

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

2 inmates die in Hoshiarpur jail under mysterious circumstances

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

MC starts use of hi-tech pothole patching machines in city areas

OTS scheme: MC makes public announcements

Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

3 members of thieves’ gang held, 18 vehicles recovered

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

High Court directs DGP (Prisons) to submit affidavit on ‘selfie’ by Patiala jail inmate

PUTA boycotts exams : Pending salaries will be released soon: Cheema

Leaders seek relief for villages affected by late blight attack