Day after Khattar’s visit, waste removal begins in Gurugram

Gurugram, December 22

Sanitation workers of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation today started the cleanliness work as well as the lifting of garbage on a large scale.

The work finally began a day after the Chief Minister took action against MC officials over the lack of cleanliness in the city.

Although heaps of garbage could still be seen at many places in the city, the civic body’s 50 special vehicles for garbage collection took to the streets. Residents were also urged to not throw garbage on roads during the cleanliness drive.

Places that the CM inspected yesterday, including Kanhai village, Sirhaul turn on the Old Delhi road, Carterpuri Road, Rejangla Chowk, Sector 23 and the garbage dump near Kamla Nehru Park in Sadar Bazaar, were cleaned till late night.

However, stray cattle rummaged through the garbage at the dumping yard in Sector 15 part 2 as garbage was not lifted from the area. In the Sector 14 market, heaps of garbage were lying in front of shops and along the road.

“Sanitation work has been resumed in our market, but garbage was left on the roadside after sweeping. Besides, there are piles of filth all over the market due to lack of garbage collection,” said Naveen Singh, a shopkeeper of the Sector 14 market.

Heaps of garbage could also be seen at a parking lot in the Kaman Sarai area near the bus stand. A local resident of the area says many rickshaw drivers dump garbage here on a daily basis, but it is never lifted from here. Although the entry point of the sabzi mandi near the garbage dumping yard was clean in the morning but garbage had started to pile up again by evening.

Ramji Lal, a shopkeeper at the sabzi mandi, said they were forced to sell vegetables and fruits amidst heaps of filth and stench emanating from the waste. Besides, there was a decrease in the footfall at sabzi mandi in the last one month, he added.

“Besides undertaking sanitation work, we are also trying to ensure that people do not throw garbage on roadsides. Most of the places were cleaned today. Also, workers are working longer hours to remove garbage and the trips of tractor trolleys have also been increased. We will ensure door-to-door garbage collection while action is also being taken against those collecting garbage illegally in the city,” said Dr Naresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Swachh Bharat mission of the MC.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner PC Meena and Joint Commissioner Sanjeev Singla could not be contacted.

