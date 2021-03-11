Day after man shot in court complex, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 23

The police on Saturday arrested a youth allegedly involved in murder of the man who was shot dead in the Sonepat court complex yesterday. Bike-borne youths had opened fire on Ved Parkash of Mukinpur village in Rai block when he had come to the court to depose as a witness in his wife Kanika’s murder case.

The arrested youth, Ankush of Rohna village in Sonepat, is nephew of Vijay Pal, who is accused of murdering his daughter Kanika.

DSP (Headquarter) Vipin Kadyan said the accused was arrested from Kharkhoda by-pass on Saturday. He has admitted his involvement in the murder, the DSP said. He also disclosed that in last 15 days he had met Vijay Pal and had planned Ved Prakash’s murder, Kadyan added.

Ved Prakash married his friend Vijay Pal’s daughter Kanika (18) on November 24, 2020. After Ved Prakash’s wife went missing he had lodged a complaint against Vijay Pal and others. The Rai police had arrested Vijay Pal and his cousin Virender.

Vijay Pal had then admitted to the police that they had murdered Kanika. Both accused were in the district jail.

The accused will be produced before the court and his custody will be sought for interrogation regarding his associates, the weapon and vehicles used in the crime and other details, Kadyan said.

The police has also beefed up the security arrangements at the court complex after the incident.