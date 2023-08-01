 Day after violence, peace committees meetings held in Nuh, Sohna : The Tribune India

  • Day after violence, peace committees meetings held in Nuh, Sohna

Day after violence, peace committees meetings held in Nuh, Sohna

The situation in Sohna has improved and markets may open soon

Day after violence, peace committees meetings held in Nuh, Sohna

Security personnel conduct a route march after clashes between two groups, at Sohna in Gurugram district, on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Gurugram, August 1

Peace committee meetings were held in Nuh and Sohna on Tuesday following communal violence in the two towns, with people assuring the administration that they will cooperate fully in maintaining peace, officials said.

In Nuh, District Deputy Commissioner Prashant Pawar and SP Narendra Singh Bijarnia presided over the meeting. The SP appealed to the committee members to help identify the accused.

In Sohna, Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav appealed those attending the peace committee meeting to restore social harmony in the town. The DC appealed people to not pay heed to rumours and added that strict action would be taken against those trying to disturb harmony.

DCP (Headquarters) Deepak Gehlawat, DCP (South) Siddhant Jain, Sohna SDM Pradeep Singh, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, former MLA Tejpal Tanwar and others attended the meeting.

The situation in Sohna has improved and markets may open soon but the markets were closed in Badshahpur on Tuesday in protest against the Nuh and Sohna incident.

Four people were killed and several others injured in Nuh following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday. As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.

On Tuesday, a mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of a man and taking the toll in the violence to five.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers in affected areas. Flag marches were carried out by the police in the two violence-hit towns.

Security has been tightened at all religious places following the Nuh violence and the attack on the Gurugram mosque, the police said.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday. Educational institutes were ordered to remain shut on Tuesday in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.  

