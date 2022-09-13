Day later, MHA hands over Sonali Phogat death case to CBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Hisar, September 12

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today handed over the probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a recommendation in that regard by the Goa Government.

Phogat (43) was found dead in Goa on August 22-23 night.

Officials in the MHA said the decision was taken following a letter written by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, requesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the probe to the CBI.

The MHA in a communication to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the controlling authority for the probe agency, asked it to get the case investigated by the CBI, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police had done a “tremendously good investigation” in the case and also got some clues. “But due to the demand of people from Haryana and Sonali Phogat’s daughter, we have decided to write to the MHA to hand over this case to the CBI,” he had said. The MHA move comes a day after a sarv khap mahapanchayat demanded a CBI probe into the murder of Sonali Phogat.

Welcoming the decision, Sonali’s family members and khap panchayat representatives expressed hope that the CBI would soon unearth the motive behind the murder.

Yesterday, the sarv khap mahapanchayat had served an ultimatum on the government to transfer the case to CBI by September 23 and added that they would hold another mahapanchayat in Hisar on September 24 in case their demand was not met.

Sonali’s teenaged daughter Yashodhara and other family members had met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar seeking a CBI probe in the case saying they suspected a “larger conspiracy” behind her death.

Khap, relatives welcome move

