Home / Haryana / Day-long bazaar held at govt college in Hisar

Day-long bazaar held at govt college in Hisar

Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:24 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
Guru Gorakhnath Government College, Hisar, organised a day-long bazaar “Best out of waste” to spread awareness about environmental conservation and promote

the spirit of waste re-use.

College Principal Dr Vivek Saini informed that along with the bazaar, quiz contest, poster-making competition and a science exhibition were also held.

The students showcased a variety of useful items crafted from waste materials, such as plastic bottle lamps, spoon-made flower vases and decorative items from old clothes. Besides the students from schools and colleges, the event also witnessed participation from general public.

Organising secretary Dr Poonam Yadav along with Dr Rajendra Sevda, Dr Satish Verma, Dr Kanchesh, Dr Deepika Gulati, and Dr Mukesh Jangra were also present.

