Day-long bazaar held at govt college in Hisar

Guru Gorakhnath Government College, Hisar, organised a day-long bazaar “Best out of waste” to spread awareness about environmental conservation and promote

Advertisement

the spirit of waste re-use.

College Principal Dr Vivek Saini informed that along with the bazaar, quiz contest, poster-making competition and a science exhibition were also held.

Advertisement

The students showcased a variety of useful items crafted from waste materials, such as plastic bottle lamps, spoon-made flower vases and decorative items from old clothes. Besides the students from schools and colleges, the event also witnessed participation from general public.

Organising secretary Dr Poonam Yadav along with Dr Rajendra Sevda, Dr Satish Verma, Dr Kanchesh, Dr Deepika Gulati, and Dr Mukesh Jangra were also present.