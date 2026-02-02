DT
Home / Haryana / Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya holds placement & internship drive

Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya holds placement & internship drive

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:45 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, organised an on-campus placement and internship drive under the Career Guidance and Placement Cell. It was organised with the objective of promoting holistic development of students’ skill enhancement and employment-oriented education.

In the first phase of the placement drive, a total of 19 students from various faculties were shortlisted through preliminary screening. In the second phase, personal interviews of the shortlisted students were conducted. For the interview process, senior representatives from reputed career and overseas education service companies visited the college.

The experts conducted an in-depth assessment of the students’ communication skills, confidence, personality, subject knowledge, work capability and career orientation, on the basis of which selected students were issued appointment letters.

The college also organised a special internship drive for first and second year students. It proved to be beneficial for students who wish to gain practical experience during their academic tenure.

As per the college principal, the internship drive was organised in collaboration with Map My Visa. Students will be provided with real and practical training in client handling, office coordination, sales follow-up, documentation and backend work. This programme is an important step towards skill development, employability and self-reliance of students.

