Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya students excel at youth fest

The students of Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, brought laurels to the institution at the three-day 49th Zonal Youth Festival, held at SNRL Jairam Girls College, Lohar Majra.

The students won prizes in various competitions, including classical music and dance, one-act play, creative choreography and Haryanvi rituals, highlighting the college's excellence in cultural activities.

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Through theatrical performances, the students highlighted Chanakya's contribution to nation-building and the role of teachers in shaping the nation. They also presented a thought-provoking performance exploring the potential threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) in the future. Showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage, they performed the traditional Khoria ritual.

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The students also demonstrated their talent in English and Hindi debate, English and Hindi elocution, Haryanvi group song, Light Vocal Indian, Sitar playing, Mime and General Group Song.

Congratulating the winners, Principal Dr Upasana Ahuja said a youth festival was not merely a platform for competitions but also an opportunity to nurture students' creativity and deepen their understanding of cultural heritage.

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She said the prizes won at the Zonal Youth Festival reflected the students' dedication, perseverance and sustained efforts. These achievements, she added, would inspire other students to overcome their limitations and strive for greater heights. Such cultural and intellectual platforms played a significant role in fostering confidence, discipline and creativity, while promoting a spirit of healthy competition among students.

She expressed pride in the students' achievements and confidence that they would continue to set new benchmarks for success in the future.

Dr Deepa, convener of the Youth and Cultural Committee, said the students secured first positions in the One-Act Play, Creative Choreography, Classical Solo Dance and Mime competitions. They won second positions in Group Song - General, Rituals, Light Vocal Indian, Classical Instrumental Solo and Sitar Playing, and secured third position in the quiz competition.