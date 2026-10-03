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Home / Haryana / Dayanand varsity opens book exhibition on Gandhi, Shastri

Dayanand varsity opens book exhibition on Gandhi, Shastri

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia and others at the book exhibition in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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A seven-day special book exhibition was inaugurated at the Vivekananda Library of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, today to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia and eminent social worker and industrialist Rajesh Jain jointly inaugurated the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia said the lives of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri continued to inspire society through their ideals of truth, simplicity, discipline and service to the nation. He said books provided an effective means of taking the thoughts and life philosophy of great personalities to the younger generation. He urged students to study their lives and ideas and draw inspiration from them.

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Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal said the university library played an important role in connecting students not only with knowledge but also with the ideas and teachings of great personalities. Such exhibitions, he said, promoted a culture of reading among students and acquainted them with the lives and contributions of national leaders.

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Librarian Dr Satish Malik said the exhibition featured books on the life, personality and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Books authored by Mahatma Gandhi had also been specially displayed. Industrialist Rajesh Jain, Deputy Librarian Dr Seema, Information Scientist Dr Sunder Singh Tanwar, Chief Consultant Outreach Prof Raj Kumar, Director, Public Relations, Sunit Mukherjee, library officials and staff members, besides students, were present on the occasion.

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