Days after grenades found, Vij holds meeting with IB, NIA officials

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 22

Days after four hand grenades were found in the Shahzadpur area of Ambala, Home Minister Anil Vij today held a meeting with officials of the Haryana and Punjab Police, central security agencies, the Army and the Air Force in Ambala City.

ADGP CID Haryana, Ambala Range IG, Punjab IG, NIA in-charge Chandigarh, officials of the Intelligence Bureau, Special Task Force and Railway Protection Force, Station Security Officer of the IAF Station in Ambala, Army officials, SP Ambala, ADC Ambala and several other officials were present at the meeting.

Anil Vij said, “On May 17, four hand grenades were found in the Shahzadpur area and all issues related to security were discussed with officials of the concerned agencies. They have shared information and suggestions, and soon, we will hold another meeting to prepare a blueprint of the action plan on the basis of the available information. All measures would be taken to strengthen the state’s security system. We have discussed preventive measures that are required to be taken in such cases.”

It is suspected that grenades were dropped by a drone in the Indian territory from across the border. Even last year, explosives were recovered from Ambala and Kurukshetra.

Vij said, “Our agencies are working on the case and all information about those who dropped the grenades and their further handlers is being gathered. Officials of the Punjab Police also attended the meeting. We keep sharing information among ourselves and will continue to work together to strengthen cooperation among the agencies.”