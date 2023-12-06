DBHVN to provide power to unregistered colony residents

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 5

Residents of unregistered colonies and slums in Gurugram will now be able to get an electricity connection without any ownership document or registry.

As per the latest orders of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the residents will now have to give an affidavit and indemnity bond letter to apply for electricity connection.

The DHBVN Headquarters have issued guidelines to Chief Engineer, Superintendent Engineer, XEN and SDO in this regard.

According to the circular issued by Hisar-based Chief Engineer Commercial, HERC Electricity Code Regulation, 2014, has been amended. Under this, electricity connections will be given to persons residing in unregistered and allegedly illegally developed colonies and slum areas.

Also, the orders specify that the residents will get connections, but this will not ensure any ownership rights. This connection will be issued only on the basis of meter reading in lieu of an electricity bill.

According to the circular issued, it will be mandatory to take affidavit and indemnity bond letter from the applicants. The XEN will have to give information regarding the release of electricity connection to the Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council or Municipality and the BDPO office.

The affidavit will include information about the duration for which the applicant has been living in the illegally developed colony and establish that he/she does not have ownership proof of the property.

The department will have the right to disconnect electricity connection at any time without notice. Besides, it will be mentioned in the electricity bill that it is not a proof of ownership, so that it can be identified.

While the move has left residents of unregistered colonies elated, it has led to major uproar among locals, who are concerned that it may promote encroachments in the area.

A resident, Surender Kumar, said the move was politically motivated and would encourage the practice of grabbing land.

“They are promoting encroachment and land grabbing. Today, they will get electricity, tomorrow all other civic facilities and eventually registries. Will giving them a connection not be detrimental to anti-encroachment drives by the Department of Town and Country Planning and increase litigations?” asked Kumar.

It may be noted that in some illegally developed colonies, property mafias have sold the property on general power of attorney (GPA) and special power of attorney (SPA).

They have been registered in Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh. On the basis of this, people have built houses, but had to get electricity connections from nearby areas.

