DC asks farmer groups to stay peaceful during LS election

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 11

In Sirsa district, heightened vigilance is being maintained by the district administration following several instances of opposition and road blockades by farmer organisations against representatives of various political parties.

District Deputy Commissioner and Election Officer R K Singh convened a meeting with active farmer organisations in the district at the mini-secretariat on Thursday. During the meeting, the DC urged farmers to participate peacefully, transparently, and effectively in the election process while adhering to the model code of conduct.

Notably, BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar faced opposition in several villages of Sirsa and in Fatehabad. His route was obstructed, and he was prevented from attending a public meeting. Additionally, there was a confrontation between farmers and JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala at village Pipli in Dabwali.

During the meeting, DC R K Singh emphasised the importance of everyone’s right to express their views in a democratic system, provided it respects others’ rights. He advised them to use appropriate channels to express opinions and ask questions during the election process to avoid violating the code of conduct. He also instructed them to report any violation immediately through the C-Vigil app or by calling 1950.

Following the meeting, farmers held a press conference to present their point of view. Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) chief Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh stated that farmers would peacefully engage in dialogue with representatives of political parties. If satisfactory answers were not given they would be shown black flags and not allowed to enter villages, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa