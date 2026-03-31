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Home / Haryana / DC conducts surprise inspection of grain markets in Yamunanagar

DC conducts surprise inspection of grain markets in Yamunanagar

Wheat procurement in Haryana to start from April 1; MSP fixed at Rs 2,585 per quintal

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 12:53 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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The Deputy Commissioner instructed procurement agencies to ensure that the purchased wheat is lifted from mandis within 24 hours.
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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Preeti conducted a surprise inspection of grain markets in Pratap Nagar, Chhachhrauli, Saraswati Nagar and Radaur towns in Yamunanagar district, taking stock of arrangements ahead of the wheat procurement season.

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During the inspection, she spoke to commission agents and farmers to understand their concerns and directed officials to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to farmers.

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She said wheat procurement in Haryana would start from April 1, with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed at Rs 2,585 per quintal for 2026.

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The Deputy Commissioner instructed procurement agencies to ensure that the purchased wheat is lifted from mandis within 24 hours.

“Taking care of the farmers is our priority. All required arrangements should be made in grain markets so that they do not face any inconvenience,” she said.

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She emphasised the need for adequate availability of labour and transport vehicles to facilitate timely lifting of crops. She also directed officials to ensure proper coordination among procurement agencies, transporters and commission agents.

She also appealed farmers to bring dry crop to ensure smooth and timely procurement.

“I instructed the Market Committee officials to make arrangements of water, clean water tanks, electricity, sanitation, toilets and sufficient gunny bags in the grain markets,” the DC said.

During the inspection, she checked the entry and exit points for vehicles carrying crops to ensure smooth movement.

Among those present were SDMs Rohit Kumar (Chhachhrauli), Vishwanath (Jagadhri), and Narender Kumar (Radaur), DFSC Nitish Singla, and Market Committee chairmen Kailash Chand Sharma (Chhachhrauli), Jaswinder Saini (Saraswati Nagar) and Rupender Malli (Radaur).

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