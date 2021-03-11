Haryana Diary: Rohtak DC firm on encroachment drive

Rohtak: Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar has come in the limelight again for getting encroachments removed from the Quilla Road Market and putting traders of the Railway Road Market on notice for the same reason. The move to remove encroachments in congested markets had been chalked out earlier as well, but these could not be materialised due to political reasons.

Toll row ‘opportunity’ for leaders

Palwal/Faridabad: The ongoing controversy over setting up of the toll plaza near Gadpuri village on NH-19 has provided ‘opportunity’ to some leaders. While the joint press conference by a senior Congress leader and former MLA (having allegiance with ruling BJP) as part of the stiff opposition to the toll plaza, was surprising, it was also seen as an opportunity for both leaders to hog limelight on the issue.

Minister visits tea-seller

Kurukshetra: A small tea shop owner got a pleasant surprise after the cavalcade of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sandeep Singh made a halt at his shop for having tea. Sharing his meeting with tea seller Sushil Kumar, the minister, on his social media account, posted that he just wanted to meet the tea seller and ask about his life. He also announced an aid of Rs. 1 lakh for the tea seller.

Sharp reactions on ban order

Hisar: The decision of the district administrations in Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC on the transportation of the dry fodder has evoked sharp reactions from cattle farmers and fodder traders. They said it was unprecedented that the government was forced to impose Section 144 to stop the sale of fodder out of Haryana. While it is causing losses to fodder traders, farmers are also irked as they wanted to sell their fodder at higher prices, but the move will keep price in check.

Panipat DC in bearded look

Panipat: Deputy Commissioner Sushil Kumar Sarwan came into the limelight for his bearded look. It was claimed that he was supporting the look for the state-level programme marking the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.