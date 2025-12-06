DC guides Bhuna students on cracking civil services exam

A block-level Mission Buniyaad programme was organised at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Bhuna, where Deputy Commissioner Dr Vivek Bharti interacted with students and shared insights on discipline, goal-setting and the path to becoming an IAS officer. Students from several schools in the Bhuna block attended the motivational session.

Dr Bharti told the students that success begins with clarity of purpose. “Decide your goal first. Then work hard for it every day. Do not stop until you achieve it,” he said. He stressed that marks alone do not determine a child’s true ability.

“Marks may be low, but you can still become very successful. Real success is being satisfied with your work,” he said, adding that even an officer who does not work responsibly is unsuccessful.

When asked why he chose to become an IAS officer, Dr Bharti said he was inspired by various officers, including IAS officers, whom his father introduced him to. He shared that he failed his first UPSC attempt but did not give up; through continuous effort, he eventually succeeded. He also mentioned that he completed his education in Hindi medium.

Responding to a question from student Siddhant, he said phone addiction can be controlled through self-discipline. “Keep the phone aside for a few hours. Detox yourself. Self-counselling is the best method. Stay away from social media and read the newspaper daily.”

He emphasised the vital role teachers play in shaping society. “A teacher’s words stay with a student for life,” he said, urging students to respect their teachers. He advised them to read biographies, learn computers, follow a timetable and use their time wisely.

Dr Bharti also inspected the school's Maths Park. DEO Sangeeta Bishnoi, BEO Nirmala Sihag, Principal Naresh Sharma and several teachers and students were present.