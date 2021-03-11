DC holds review meeting for Adampur byelection

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 18

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Priyanka Soni has directed the Election Tehsildar to complete all preparations in view of the Adampur byelection.

There are 1,70,978 voters in 53 villages of the Adampur Assembly constituency, out of which 91,555 are male and 79, 423 are female voters. There are 180 polling booths in the Assembly constituency.

In a meeting here today, the DC reviewed the work being done by the election office. She directed the Election Tehsildar to ensure timely completion of all works related to the election process. The DC also urged the voters of the Assembly constituency to link the voter card with the Aadhar card. “Voters can get their voter card linked with Aadhar card offline by filling online Form 6-B and Voter Helpline App and contacting the BLO concerned”, the DC said.