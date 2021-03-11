DC holds review meeting for Adampur byelection

Hisar, August 18
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Priyanka Soni has directed the Election Tehsildar to complete all preparations in view of the Adampur byelection.
There are 1,70,978 voters in 53 villages of the Adampur Assembly constituency, out of which 91,555 are male and 79, 423 are female voters. There are 180 polling booths in the Assembly constituency.
In a meeting here today, the DC reviewed the work being done by the election office. She directed the Election Tehsildar to ensure timely completion of all works related to the election process. The DC also urged the voters of the Assembly constituency to link the voter card with the Aadhar card. “Voters can get their voter card linked with Aadhar card offline by filling online Form 6-B and Voter Helpline App and contacting the BLO concerned”, the DC said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...