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Home / Haryana / DC inaugurates 3-day block-level Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Kaithal

DC inaugurates 3-day block-level Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Kaithal

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Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 02:30 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Students showcase their talent in sporting events at the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Kaithal.
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A three-day block-level Sansad Khel Mahotsav commenced in Kaithal on Monday. The event, held at Surajmal Jat Stadium, was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aparajita, who encouraged and motivated the participating players.

The sporting event features 12 competitions, including kabaddi, volleyball, football, judo, hockey, boxing, wrestling, tug-of-war, athletics, cricket, handball and shooting. Players showcased their talent in various sporting events.

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Addressing the gathering, the DC said sports play a vital role in the physical and mental development of youth by strengthening discipline, teamwork, confidence and leadership skills. She emphasised that sports can channelise young people’s energy positively and help keep them away from drug abuse and other social evils.

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She also appreciated Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal for providing a platform for rural and urban sporting talent through the festival.

Ravinder Dhiman, in-charge of MP Naveen Jindal’s office, said the sporting event, launched under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was being organised across all nine Assembly constituencies of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, comprising Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts.

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The event, being held in both districts since October 31, features a cash prize pool of Rs 2 crore announced by MP Jindal, along with T-shirts, caps, refreshments and other facilities for participants.

He said the initiative aims to identify and encourage grassroots sporting talent, providing players with an opportunity to showcase their abilities and bring laurels to their villages, towns and the country.

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