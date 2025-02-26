DC inspects strongroom in Beri for municipal polls

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Pradeep Dahiya on Tuesday conducted an inspection of the strongroom set up at Government Senior Secondary School in Beri town here in preparation for the upcoming municipal elections. The inspection, which focused on reviewing security arrangements, was attended by DCP Logesh Kumar, Returning Officer, SDM Renuka Nandal, and City Magistrate Ravindra Malik.

The DC was briefed on the measures in place to ensure the safety and security of the strongroom where EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) will be stored after voting on March 2.

“In total, 14 polling stations will be set up for the election, which will run from 8 am to 6 pm to elect the chairman and councillors for 14 wards of Beri Municipal Committee. After voting, the EVMs will be stored in the strongroom at the school and the counting will take place on March 12 at the Lala Nobat Rai Hall, where a dedicated counting centre has been established,” said an official.

During the inspection, the DC said all necessary arrangements were in line with election rules and provided instructions to the officials concerned to maintain strict security protocols.

Dahiya emphasised that the entire election process must be fair and transparent, with the voting process being visible to all voters. He stressed that it was the responsibility of the administration to create an environment where every voter can cast their vote without fear or inconvenience, reinforcing that the voters were supreme in a democracy.

ACP Anil Kumar, Tehsildar Jaiveer Singh, Municipal Secretary Lalit Goyal, ME Sunil Kumar and JE Rohit Lohchab were among those officers present on the occasion.

Caption: DC Pradeep Dahiya inspects strong room in Beri town of Jhajjar district. Tribune Photo