DC meets farmers in Sirsa, urges them to end dharna

Sirsa, August 7

Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta and SP Uday Singh Meena today held talks with a committee of farmers who have been sitting on a dharna at Naryana Khera village of Sirsa district for the past six days, demanding insurance claims for kharif crop-2022.

The DC urged the farmers, sitting atop a water tank, to get down and end their indefinite fast, assuring them that the authorities were holding talks with the insurance firm to sort out the issue.

“The protesting farmers should show patience and cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order,” he said.

The DC stated that after completing the district-level process of the insurance claim case, it had been sent to the headquarters at Chandigarh.

