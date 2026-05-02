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Home / Haryana / DC orders crackdown on drug trade, strict vigil on chemist shops in Hansi

DC orders crackdown on drug trade, strict vigil on chemist shops in Hansi

Rahul Narwal directs raids, awareness drives; urges coordinated action against drug menace

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hansi, Updated At : 09:05 PM May 02, 2026 IST
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DC orders crackdown on illegal drug trade
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Hansi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal has directed officials to launch a special drive against the illegal drug trade in the district, asserting that drug peddling in any form will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those involved.

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Chairing a district-level coordination meeting at the PWD Rest House here on Saturday, the DC issued directions to the police administration and officials of concerned departments.

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“Regular raids must be conducted at chemist shops. If any information regarding the illegal sale of narcotic drugs is received, immediate and strict action should be taken anywhere in the district,” he said.

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The DC also directed the Education Department and educational institutions to conduct continuous awareness campaigns against drug abuse to sensitise the youth about its harmful effects. He urged the public to stay away from drugs and cooperate in making society drug-free.

He informed that de-addiction centres are operational at various locations, including those run under the District Child Welfare Council, where free treatment facilities are available for individuals willing to quit addiction. “Any addict can get admitted to these centres and avail treatment,” he added.

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Narwal directed all departments to work in coordination and ensure that at least one person from each village is de-addicted every month and projected as a role model to inspire others.

He also emphasised encouraging youth participation in sports, stating that players are disciplined and contribute significantly to nation-building.

Hansi SDM Rajesh Khoth, Narnaund SDM Vikas Yadav, DSP Headquarters Vinod Shankar Sharma, and other officials were present at the meeting.

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