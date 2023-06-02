DC orders FIR against NHAI engineer for negligence of duty

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 1

Enraged over the dilapidated condition of the service lanes on the National Highway-44 in Samalkha, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Virender Kumar Dahiya on Thursday directed to lodge an FIR against the Executive Engineer (XEN) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for negligence in duty.

The widening of the 70-km stretch on the NH-44 from Mukarba Chowk in Delhi to Panipat has been going on for seven years. The construction of flyovers in Samalkha has been completed, but the service roads on both sides of the NH-44 are lying pending for the past two years.

Thousands of people and vehicles cross these service roads daily, but the condition of these service lanes poses a threat to their lives.

PP Kapoor, convener of the Samalkha Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, said residents had raised the issue of the dilapidated condition of roads and held meetings with the political leaders and officials regarding the construction of these service lanes, but to no avail.

The condition is worsening on the service lanes due to no drainage system on both sides of the NH-44 and people were feeling harassed due to the lethargic attitude of the NHAI, Kapoor alleged.

Hanumant Singh, project director, NHAI, said the major reason behind the delay of constructing service lanes was no drainage of water.

To resolve this problem permanently, a special project of approximately Rs 3.75 crore to lay around 900 meter pipe lines from NH-44 to the STP near railway station had been sanctioned, he said.

After laying the pipe lines, the construction of both sides of service lanes would be finished within a week, the project director said.

Taking a serious note of the dilapidated condition of the service lanes, the DC said people were forced to face a lot of problems due to the pot-holed service lanes and had complained regarding this several times.

Chairing the meeting of the road safety today, DC Dahiya said strict action would be initiated against the erring officials.