Home / Haryana / DC orders probe into ‘fake' gate passes issued at Assandh mandi

DC orders probe into ‘fake' gate passes issued at Assandh mandi

Irregularities in paddy procurement

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:45 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
In yet another case of irregularities in paddy procurement this season, at the Assandh grain market, serious allegations have been levelled regarding large-scale manipulation in paddy transportation, with claims that grain worth crores was shown as lifted through fake gate passes.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh has directed an inquiry to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in connection with the case related to alleged irregularities worth Rs 39.24 crore. “I have received a complaint related to irregularities in the transportation of paddy from the Assandh grain market. I have asked the ADC to conduct an investigation,” said the DC.

Vikas Sharma of Khirajpur village had filed a 73-page complaint to the DC and SP Ganga Ram Punia. The SP also said investigation would be conducted.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that paddy transportation worth crores was shown only on paper through ‘fake’ exit gate passes, while GPS records indicated zero distance and zero time multiple vehicle trips.

He alleged that the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department had allotted paddy to 32 mills, showing lifting of 17,15,555 bags with a total of 2,217 exit passes. Of these, 570 passes were linked to 112 vehicles that were fake.

He further alleged that 4,41,781 bags of paddy were transported on paper through 570 gate passes. At 37.5 kg per bag, the total paddy was 1,65,677 quintals.

He also highlighted that multiple gate passes were issued in the names of vehicles with the same registration numbers, while the drivers’ names were different. The mobile number mentioned against different drivers was the same, raising doubts about the authenticity of the records.

