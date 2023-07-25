DC orders probe into felling of 100-yr-old tree

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 24

The Deputy Commissioner has ordered an inquiry against the sarpanch of Banbhori village with regard to the unauthorised felling of a 100-year-old tree in the village.

DC Uttam Singh has instituted the inquiry to the SDM, Barwala, under Section 51 (1) (b) (e) of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

Action was taken after village residents Ranbir, Satbir and Krishan lodged a complaint about the cutting of the tree, with an intention to sell panchayati land illegally. The administration has served a show-cause notice regarding the allegation.

