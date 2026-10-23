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Home / Haryana / DC orders strict action to curb illegal mining in Yamunanagar

DC orders strict action to curb illegal mining in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:35 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Preeti holds a review meeting with officials in Yamunanagar.
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Deputy Commissioner Preeti held a review meeting with officials at the district secretariat to curb illegal mining in the district.

During the meeting, she directed all SDMs, the Mining Officer, the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and officials of the Irrigation Department to monitor illegal mining activities and prevent them through regular inspections.

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District Mining Officer Lokendra Singh informed the meeting that the government had received revenue of Rs 3,31,18,000 from vehicles involved in mining activities in the district last month. He said 88 vehicles involved in illegal mining had been seized during the period.

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Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Sales Tax) Adityendra Singh Takshak informed the meeting that his department had registered 71 cases against vehicles involved in illegal mining and recovered around Rs 53 lakh.

DC Preeti said the government’s objective was to curb illegal mining. “The departments concerned have a responsibility to perform their duties effectively to prevent illegal mining,” she said.

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She added that illegal mining could be controlled if all the departments concerned worked in coordination. “All departments concerned should improve their procedures to prevent illegal mining. Fake e-ravanas should be thoroughly investigated, FIRs should be registered against those involved in illegal mining, and the vehicles used in such activities should be seized,” she said.

She also directed police officers to take strict action against illegal mining in their respective areas and issue challans to vehicles caught transporting minerals illegally.

“The officials of the departments concerned who intercept vehicles involved in illegal mining should issue challans against them. Whenever a challan is issued to a vehicle involved in illegal mining, the officials concerned must be informed, and the information should also be sent to their respective offices,” she said.

The DC directed the officials concerned to continue conducting inspections in their respective areas.

She further instructed police officers to bring details of illegal mining activities in their respective areas to future meetings to ensure that accurate information was available for review. “The officers and employees of the departments concerned should perform their duties with full dedication and honesty and should not show any negligence in their work,” she said.

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