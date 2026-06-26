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Home / Haryana / DC reviews development projects in Kaithal

DC reviews development projects in Kaithal

Of 405 CM announcements, 276 completed

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Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 08:17 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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As many as 276 of the 405 announcements made by the Chief Minister (CM) for the district have been completed, while work on 84 projects is underway. As many as 18 announcements are yet to be initiated and 27 have been declared non-feasible, according to data presented during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aparajita on Wednesday.

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The DC reviewed the progress of the CM’s announcements and directed officials concerned to ensure their timely implementation.

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“All departments must treat the CM’s announcements with utmost seriousness. Any negligence in execution will not be tolerated. Officials have been instructed to begin work on pending projects and speed up the completion of those already underway so the public can benefit from these development initiatives,” the DC said.

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Expressing concern over the slow progress of some projects, Aparajita directed the concerned officers to complete the works within the stipulated timeframe. A show-cause notice was issued to the District Sports Officer over the delay in initiating construction work for the proposed Judo Hall in Songal village.

Reviewing the proposed bypass project from Cheeka City to Patiala Road, the DC directed officials to complete the land acquisition verification process at the earliest. She also instructed the concerned department to coordinate with its headquarters regarding the proposal to rename Pundri-Dhand Road as Guru Brahmanand Marg and ensure an early resolution of the matter.

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She also sought feedback from the concerned departments on the proposed Women’s College, water supply project, and drainage system in Dhanauri village. Officials informed her that a revised map for the college had been requested and the final drawing from the Architecture Department was still awaited.

During the review of the CCTV camera project in Fatehpur Pundri, officials said the relevant tenders had been opened on June 23. The DC directed them to begin the work without delay.

She also reviewed several other projects, including the construction of a hall and e-library at Dhanouri, Sanskrit University, LUVAS Centre at Keorak, and the road project from Guhla to Chanchak. To verify the actual status of various projects on the ground, Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Shivani Panchal has been assigned the task of conducting field visits and submitting reports.

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