DC suspends Ratangarh sarpanch

Yamunanagar, May 9

Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar has suspended a sarpanch of Ratangarh village, Sanjeev Kumar.

Using the power under Section 51 (3) of Panchayati Raj Act 1994, Deputy Commissioner suspended the sarpanch recently after he was found violating the orders of the Haryana government.

The sarpanch allegedly failed to get the sale deeds registered in favour of 39 occupants in compliance with the order of Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Haryana. Many people had constructed their houses on shamlat land in Ratangarh village.

Gram panchayat, Ratangarh filed eviction petitions under Section 7 of the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961.

The Assistant Collector, Ist grade, Yamunanagar ordered to get double the market value of the panchayat land and Rs 1000 penalty deposited passing two orders on December 19, 1992 and February 24, 1999 and to regularise the unauthorised possession. Thirty nine unauthorised occupants had filed a civil writ petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2013.

