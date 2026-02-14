DT
Home / Haryana / DC unveils cyber safety e-handbook in Kaithal

DC unveils cyber safety e-handbook in Kaithal

Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 06:44 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita on Friday released ‘Safe Digital Citizen – Cyber Dost Interactive Digital e-Handbook’, prepared by Hindi professor Dr Vijay Kumar Chawla, aimed at safeguarding citizens, especially students, from rising cyber threats and online fraud.

Addressing the gathering, the DC appealed to the public, particularly students, to adopt the safety measures outlined in the handbook and become responsible and aware digital citizens.

She said Dr Chawla had prepared the e-handbook in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020. The primary objective of the initiative, she added, was to empower students to become responsible digital citizens who can use technology for positive transformation.

The e-handbook explains various forms of cybercrime in detail, including phishing, cyberbullying, data theft, hacking, smishing, malware, social media crimes, deepfakes, e-commerce fraud, digital arrest scams and online blackmail. It also provides essential cyber safety tips such as not sharing personal information online, avoiding meetings with unknown online contacts, not opening suspicious emails or files and informing elders or authorities if feeling unsafe.

In case of cybercrime, citizens can dial the national helpline number 1930 or register complaints on the Government of India’s portal, www.cybercrime.gov.in. Besides, the Kaithal Cyber Crime helpline number 9053052199 has been issued for assistance.

The DC said that in the digital era, technology has become an integral part of life. While the internet offers limitless opportunities for education and growth, it also presents challenges such as cybercrime and online insecurity. In this context, she said, the e-handbook would serve as a useful guide for all. She encouraged students to read it carefully, follow the safety guidelines and strive to become alert and secure digital citizens.

