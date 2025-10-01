DC verifies sown crops in villages of Ambala

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer, along with Revenue Department officials, inspected the ongoing girdawari work under Kharif 2025 on Tuesday.
He verified the veracity of the sown crops. Tomer first inspected the Girdawari work at Khuddi village in Ambala Cantonment, and verified the sown crops.
He spoke to the concerned farmer and gathered information about the girdawari work. Subsequently, the Deputy Commissioner visited the fields in Tepla to verify the veracity of the girdawari work. Similarly, he visited Rajpura village and Karasan under the Shahzadpur block.
Ambala Cantonment SDM Vinesh Kumar, SDM Naraingarh Shivjeet Bharti and several officials of the revenue department were present on the occasion.
