DC vows to provide new books to Dabri village library in Karnal district

In an overnight public outreach programme, Karnal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Uttam Singh and Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia reached Dabri village late on Wednesday following the call of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

During their visit, the officials listened to villagers’ grievances and resolved those. Meanwhile, they inspected the local library and promised to supply new books to encourage reading among children.

Women of self-help groups (SHGs) requested for a dedicated building for their meetings on which DC Uttam Singh directed the CEO Zila Parishad to take necessary action. Residents also raised the issue of tangled and hazardous overhead wires. The DC assured to resolve the issue promptly. He directed the officials to conduct a survey and take corrective measures to ensure public safety and improve the village’s infrastructure.

Villagers raised several concerns, particularly about the unruly behaviour of miscreants at a ghat of the canal near the village. Residents demanded that a vertical wall be constructed near the ghat to prevent gatherings and nuisance. In response, DC Singh directed the Irrigation Department to address the issue promptly.

Officials assured villagers that if a formal request is submitted, immediate action would be taken. SP Punia assured the residents to increase police patrolling at the ghat to maintain law and order.

Villagers also raised the issue of old water pipelines. The DC directed the officials to assess and initiate replacement. Additional demands included the construction of a stadium and a hall named after Devi Ahilyabai. The DC assured feasibility checks and appropriate steps thereafter.

Various departments also set up their counters there to resolve people’s issues. One resident received a BPL card on the spot and a woman facing pension-related issues had her documents reviewed by the team members who advised correction of her birth certificate to expedite the pension process.