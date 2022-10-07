DCGI-FDA team raids Kundli pharma firm

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 6

A joint team of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited at HSIIDC, Kundli, today.

The company, headquartered in Delhi, is under the lens of regulators after the WHO issued an alert saying the firm’s cough syrup could potentially be linked to the death of children in Gambia. The firm has its global presence, mostly in Africa, South America and South East Asia.

The probe will continue tomorrow as owners of the factory did not reach there for questioning even after repeated messages.

The teams collected samples of the alleged cough syrup and the drugs identified in Gambia, which had allegedly been linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children there. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

The joint team entered the factory in the morning and was busy scrutinising the documents till late in the evening.

According to sources, the factory, owned by Naresh Goel and his son Vivek Goel of Delhi, started manufacturing medicines in 1990. This is reportedly the third visit by investigators to the factory. Earlier, some drug samples and documents were taken from the firm on October 1 and 3.

A police team headed by the Kundli SHO also reached the factory in the evening. DSP Rai Vipin Kadyan also visited the spot.

